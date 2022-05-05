The removal of the Lenin statue from the street view of Kotka is Finland’s obligation.

Soviet Empire and the thousands of statues of Lenin erected in Ukraine by thousands of Russians and Vladimir Putin do not represent a person but Great Russian imperialism. In Kotka, Lenin is located somewhat at the site of the first bombings of the Winter War, when war crimes against civilians, air raids, war killings and evacuations began. Cleaning up the signs of Russian victory will not change history but will stop displaying symbols that humiliate and insult the victims of war.

The Soviet Union ordered Tallinn to “donate” the Lenin statue to Kotka. The offer could not be refused. The Council of Europe has condemned the war crimes of dictatorships and banned the display of fascist and communist symbols. It is Finland’s duty to remove the Lenin statues from the street scene.

“ Lenin statues are not humorless even with humor.

In the 2021 council initiative, I proposed the transfer of the Lenin statue in Kotka to the Kymenlaakso Provincial Museum and emphasized the remembrance and respect of the victims of the Kotka war instead of the attacker. Between 1939 and 1944, we were subjected to war crimes like the Ukrainians now in 2022 and many other nations in the past.

Lenin statues are not humorless even with humor. Kotka is one of the last western cities where my Soviets are subject to public respect. In a poll by a local newspaper, the Eagles want to move Lenin out of the street scene. The people’s understanding of history and sense of style are right.

Juhani Pekkola

Doctor of Philosophy, Docent

Helsinki

