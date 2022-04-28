Reader opinion Kela is flexible if the health care report required for the communicable disease daily allowance is delayed

If the customer’s application has been rejected due to the lack of a health care report, Kela will reconsider the application once the report has been received.

Pseudonym ‘Corona’s long formula’ (HS Opinion 26.4.. He also wondered how he could deliver a decision he himself had not yet received.

The granting of a communicable disease daily allowance is based on the Communicable Diseases Act and the Health Insurance Act. A statement from the health service is necessary in order for the communicable disease daily allowance to be granted.

Kela has taken into account that the health care report required as an appendix to the communicable disease daily allowance may be delayed. The customer has the opportunity to request additional time to submit the statement. In that case, the decision will be taken only after the agreed deadline.

With the temporary amendment to the Health Insurance Act, receiving an infectious disease daily allowance no longer requires a decision by a doctor responsible for infectious diseases, but a certificate from another doctor, nurse or nurse with a confirmed coronavirus infection and a recommendation to be absent due to the risk of spreading the infection. Reliable detection of coronavirus infection means a laboratory-confirmed PCR or antigen test.

The application period for the communicable disease daily allowance has also been temporarily extended from two months to six months. The temporary changes are valid until June 30, 2022 and apply to absence from work that began on or after January 1, 2022.

Milla Kaitola

Benefit Manager, Kela

