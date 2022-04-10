Reader opinion It is the pupil’s right to have reading difficulties identified in a timely manner and to receive effective support

The individual assessment takes into account the learner holistically, his or her background and previous knowledge of his or her skills and their development.

In Helsingin Sanomat There has been a debate about the deteriorating state of literacy in Finland. The Niilo Mäki Institute has long been working to identify learning difficulties and support learning skills. As one aspect, we want to raise the role of assessment in supporting literacy.

Reliable and consistent assessment practices and the knowledge-based support they provide are key to supporting literacy. Good evaluation practice includes three levels: 1) identification of the need for support, ie screening, 2) individual assessment of skills, and 3) monitoring of the effectiveness of support.

Levels there is a need for specific and age-appropriate assessment tools, the reliability of which has been demonstrated by comprehensive studies. Good assessment requires the assessor to master the use of the assessment method and to understand the specifics of the skill being assessed. Assessment and support go hand in hand, and support is tailored to the learner’s needs. The results of the evaluation process and the conclusions drawn from them must be based on careful and thorough work to ensure that the evaluation is fair and ethical.

Evaluation-related screening plays an important role in identifying difficulty, but it alone is not enough. The purpose of the screening is to find a group of students from a larger group for whom further assessment should be continued.

“ Evaluation and support go hand in hand.

From the results of the screen, it is not yet possible to draw conclusions about reading difficulties, for example, because the assessment in the group and its results are influenced by many other reasons, such as tension, difficulty concentrating, and technical challenges. Thus, not all students who perform poorly on the screen have reading difficulties, so assessment must be continued on an individual basis.

The individual assessment takes into account the learner holistically, his or her background and previous knowledge of his or her skills and their development. Assessment should also cover different areas of reading and writing, such as speed and accuracy of reading aloud and reading aloud, reading comprehension, and spelling.

With evaluation plays an important role in the learning process. The information obtained from the assessment is interpreted and opened personally to the learner and his or her guardians. The interpretation, compilation and sharing of information is done by an expert who is familiar with the subject, such as a specialist teacher or a school psychologist, together with a class or subject teacher.

Based on the information, the learner is provided with the support he or she needs. The effectiveness of the support will be monitored and, if it does not work, it will be modified. Pupil’s number motivation and perseverance should also be supported and monitored. It is the right of the student to have his or her individual reading difficulty identified at an early stage and to receive effective, holistic support. This is important to prevent the development of exclusion.

Paula Salmi

researcher, project manager

Maria Niskakoski

Lecturer in Special Education, Gradia, Research Fellow

Juha-Matti Latvala

executive director

Niilo Mäki Institute

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.