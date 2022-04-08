Reader opinion It is not possible to take an intermediate year in research funding

Welfare areas are responsible for training, research and development activities in their area of ​​responsibility. Financial resources must be set aside for the next budget to cover these responsibilities.

In wellness areas is already beginning to outline next year’s budgets in a challenging starting point where long-term care queues report under-resourced service resources. The aim is to cover the deficit with higher-quality and more appropriate operating models and by identifying and pruning poorly performing activities.

The Act on the Organization of Social and Health Care stipulates that welfare areas are responsible for education, research and development activities in their area of ​​responsibility. There is no need for intermediate years in training and research, and therefore financial resources must be set aside in the next budget to cover these responsibilities.

This year, 7 per cent of the operating budget of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) has been set aside for research funding and 6.3 per cent for training and maintaining the professional skills of staff. This provides a good point of comparison in which order of magnitude the welfare areas must also prepare to invest in the development of their most important resource, ie the competence of their staff. Only active scientific research can identify the models that produce the best health benefits. Naturally, the same principle applies to social and rescue work.

These resources will not win any Nobels, but care will be taken not to fall off the train of development.

In the areas of well-being, specially designated people are needed to organize these activities, both to coordinate and lead scientific research and to be responsible for organizing training and creating educational integration. Regional councilors are required to understand how to reserve these resources as the most important investment for the future.

Ari Mönttinen

Kaarina Järvenpää

general practitioners

Representatives of the Western Uusimaa Welfare Area (kd)

