Reader opinion Is our relationship with nature digital?

Zither recently published survey, which sheds light on the relationship between nature and Finns, which has already been described as rooted and down – to – earth. According to the report, it is on a solid footing. Namely, the vast majority of respondents say they see nature as an important part of their lives.

The survey is dimmed by the fact that, based on the results, nature is not an absolute value to just anyone, but is enjoyed through the tangible or intangible assets it produces. Of particular interest – or really creepy – is that more than 70 percent report encountering nature primarily through images and documentaries.

It is no wonder, then, that increasing open felling, mining, or new hydraulic engineering are not causing greater awareness among biohealthy citizens. They can conveniently immerse themselves in nature, for example in electronic form, where the unpleasant side effects of the bioeconomy cannot spoil the atmosphere, at least.

Recently, the Lapland media emphasized the acute need to “bring the forest road network into the digital age”. I can say that this seems to have already happened with regard to the relationship with nature. Unfortunately. Based on empirical observations, I characterize the situation in many respects mainly as a bad distance relationship. Otherwise, I believe that proper fishing routes must be made to the Kemijoki without delay.

Kari Alaniska

Doctor of Philosophy, Oulu

