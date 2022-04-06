Reader opinion Information on war crimes should be collected from Ukrainians who come to Finland

The main evidence to be presented in future trials is the testimony of witnesses to war crimes and / or victims.

At the latest The media coverage of Butsha’s events has led people in Finland to wake up to the fact that people are being killed and raped, prisoners of war, kindergartens, civilian sites and, moreover, civilians are being killed and raped today, according to the information currently available. weapons of mass destruction. In addition, it is causing immense suffering to millions of people who have to leave their homes and homelands.

European countries have shown commendable solidarity with Ukraine by receiving citizens fleeing the war and providing aid to the country in various forms. Citizens of different countries help both refugees and those still living in Ukraine to the best of their ability. In recent days, one after another, politicians have condemned alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces.

The issue that has been overlooked relates to future war crimes investigations and trials. After twenty years of investigating and conducting war crimes, I know that the most important evidence to be obtained during an investigation and presented in court is the testimony of witnesses to war crimes and / or victims.

Again, the time that has elapsed is a lost truth. Time does not gold memories but fades them. The more time that elapses between the recording of the event itself and the recording of the witness statement, the more the memory becomes contaminated and the less the event can be reliably reported.

Finland would now have an excellent opportunity to take the lead in this matter by enabling a preliminary consultation for Ukrainians who have entered the country and have such information. By this I do not mean a thorough examination of a witness, which, depending on the case and the witness, may take several days, but the collection of relevant basic information by means of a simple questionnaire designed for that purpose. At the same time, any other evidence – in this case mainly photographic and video recordings on telephones – should be properly authenticated and stored.

The recorded material should be of outstanding importance for future investigations and prosecutions, whether under the responsibility of the International Criminal Court, the Ukrainian authorities or any other body. It should also be borne in mind that often timely and well-targeted actions and information may have other effects, whether related to or perpetrated by hostilities and crimes.

Finland would now have the opportunity to use the enormous potential we have in human rights issues, co-operation with the authorities and crisis management.

Matti Raatikainen

Specialist, Counselor (working in Kosovo), Porvoo

