Reader opinion Increasing the burning of wood jeopardizes the government’s environmental goals

Even the current fellings are too large for the climate, nature and water bodies.

Pellervon Economic research predicts (HS 10.4) the volume of deforestation will increase sharply in the next few years due to investments in the forest industry and the end of imports to Russia. The number of fellings would increase by more than 80.5 million cubic meters next year, which is the largest sustainable harvest accumulation estimated by the Natural Resources Center.

Even the current fellings are too large in terms of climate, nature and water bodies and jeopardize the achievement of Finland’s environmental goals. The use of forests that is harmful to the climate and nature must not be supported by control measures. The Natural Resources Center recently published a study which identified the need to reform private forest management subsidies to be more climate-friendly.

The government of Sanna Marin (sd) is committed to strengthening carbon sinks and ensuring that the wood is not burned. However, it has not yet outlined the means of ensuring this. Instead, the government is accelerating the harvesting of energy wood in the name of preparedness.

The construction of new infrastructure to improve the availability of energy wood is not a temporary measure, but its effects will be felt in the forests for a long time. The government’s climate and energy strategy and the climate plan for the land use sector are currently being drafted and citizens can express their views on them. It must now be ensured that government decisions do not water down climate and nature goals.

Sustainability criteria must be set for energy wood that protects nature and safeguards the climate. The tax advantage of burning wood biomass must be abandoned. The climate crisis and the loss of nature are a reality. The message from the international climate panel is that the time window for adequate climate action is closing. The Marin government either makes or fails to make decisive decisions.

Hanna Aho

protection expert

Finnish Association for Nature Conservation

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.