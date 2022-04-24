Reader opinion I want to protect my child from the sun, but the kindergarten refuses to cooperate

Every spring I have to fight over the use of sunscreen with kindergarten workers.

Health authorities the clear recommendation is that you should protect yourself from the sun when the uv index exceeds 3. Protecting small children is especially important because their skin is sensitive to ultraviolet radiation and childhood exposure increases the risk of skin cancer. Why is this not taken into account in kindergartens in the city of Helsinki?

Every spring I have to fight over the use of sunscreen with kindergarten workers. I bring my own sunscreen from home to the child and ask the workers to put it on the child before going outside. They don’t do it. Most parents will apparently only start protecting their children from the sun in July, but I will follow the recommendations of doctors and protect both myself and my children when the UV index warrants. Why doesn’t the kindergarten follow the health recommendations?

In addition to sunscreen, children should be protected from UV radiation by restricting outdoor activities at noon and providing shady playgrounds. My child’s kindergarten often eats lunch outdoors in the summer, in full toast without any chance of applying for shade – and without sunscreen, of course. No wonder skin cancers are becoming more common in young people.

Worried mother

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

