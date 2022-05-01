Reader opinion I remind you not to walk on the bike path

You should also not be indignant if you ring the bell.

Minna Markkula wrote (HS Opinion 28.4.) problems faced by pedestrians among all kinds of widgets. This is absolutely true, but for the sake of fairness, it’s a good idea to remind pedestrians not to walk on the bike path. Nor should you be indignant if you ring that bike bell.

Cyclists the size of a foam extinguisher on their first bike, on the other hand, belong to the sidewalk, not the bike path.

I agree that scouting needs to be controlled somehow. At least for every trick left on the sidewalk or bike path, a parking error fee must be sent to the owner company. Wouldn’t operators quickly come up with a way to prevent reckless parking. Now they have no motive to do so.

Ilkka Roitto

Helsinki

