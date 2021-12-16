Thursday, December 16, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader opinion I have registered to be a vaccineer, but I have only been allowed to do a few shifts

by admin
December 16, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Minister According to Krista Kiuru (sd), there is now a rush (sd) (Yle 14.12.). He meant accelerating coronary vaccinations. He said more vaccinators would be needed.

As a professional nurse, I have already registered with several recruitment companies last summer to vaccinate in addition to my own basic job. At the end of the summer, I got to do a few vaccinations. Since then, there have been only a few vacancies for vaccination assignments. The same has been said by my colleagues, who, in addition to their own work, could be vaccinated in the evenings, for example. Need when there would be.

Is there a problem of confrontation between employees and employers now or is it a question?

Ulla-Maija Kopra

nurse, Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #registered #vaccineer #allowed #shifts

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

"It is convenient that Haaland and Mbappé come to Madrid"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.