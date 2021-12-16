Reader opinion I have registered to be a vaccineer, but I have only been allowed to do a few shifts

Minister According to Krista Kiuru (sd), there is now a rush (sd) (Yle 14.12.). He meant accelerating coronary vaccinations. He said more vaccinators would be needed.

As a professional nurse, I have already registered with several recruitment companies last summer to vaccinate in addition to my own basic job. At the end of the summer, I got to do a few vaccinations. Since then, there have been only a few vacancies for vaccination assignments. The same has been said by my colleagues, who, in addition to their own work, could be vaccinated in the evenings, for example. Need when there would be.

Is there a problem of confrontation between employees and employers now or is it a question?

Ulla-Maija Kopra

nurse, Vantaa

