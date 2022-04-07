Reader opinion HSY utilizes waste in the production of electricity and heat

The Ämmässuo eco-industrial center is self-sufficient in energy production.

Ulla Kokko suggested (HS Opinion 1.4.)that Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) would start producing and selling biogas produced from waste in Ämmässuo, Espoo.

HSY has been producing electricity and heat from landfill gas in Ämmässuo since 2010. The biogas power plant, which uses biowaste as its raw material, was completed in 2016. We invest in the production and utilization of gas and are constantly developing our operations.

The Ämmässuo eco-industrial center is self-sufficient in energy production. In 2021, electricity production totaled 38.5 gigawatt hours, of which we sold nearly 60 percent of the nation’s grid.

Residents can increase domestic energy production through their own activities. Households still throw away almost 40% of the biowaste they produce into mixed waste. This is out of biogas production. Sorting their waste can make an impact.

In addition to producing biogas from biowaste, we compost biowaste and turn it into mold. In this way, we can restore valuable nutrients to the natural cycle. This is also important, especially in the current global context, where access to fertilizers has declined significantly.

We are constantly developing measures to reduce the environmental impact of bio-waste treatment. However, especially in spring and autumn, when the daily variations in temperatures are large, the odor from the treatment of biowaste can travel outside the area of ​​the Ämmässuo eco-industrial center. The spread of odors is affected by, among other things, weather and wind conditions and the shapes of the terrain.

Tiila Korhonen

Operations Manager, HSY

