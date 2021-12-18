Reader opinion Helsinki pursues a policy of hate speech against children

Limiting the municipal supplement to home care support and the lack of support for private day care are driving families out of Helsinki.

I am was disappointed that the return of the municipal care allowance to its former level did not fit into Helsinki’s budget. Under the municipal elections, this was supported across party lines.

The City of Helsinki has weakened the municipal supplement for home care support since 1 June 2021. Payment of the Helsinki supplement ends when a child cared for at home reaches the age of one. Previously, the municipal supplement was paid until the child cared for at home turned three years old.

As a result of the change, the amount of home care benefits in Helsinki, even with child benefit, may be less than 450 euros per month when a parent cares for a child over 1 year of age at home.

The costs of living and living in Helsinki are the highest in the country. This is especially true in families with children. The municipal supplement for home care support would really be needed in those families where the income of the parent caring for the child at home is only a small amount of home care support.

It should also be noted that the City of Helsinki does not subsidize private day care with service vouchers in any way. The practice is likely to increase inequality for families in Helsinki, as private day care is reserved only for those who are able to pay for it out of their own bag.

Helsinki’s child-hostile policy is causing families with children to move to more family-friendly neighborhoods. Our family has also begun to consider moving. Can Helsinki really afford to lose the tax revenue of families with children?

Janna Rantanen

lawyer and mother, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.