Reader opinion Green infrastructure into urban planning

We need radical detachments from the ways and principles that consumed natural resources during industrialization.

Our planet is at risk as a result of human activity. In about 200 years after industrialization, the world’s population has grown from one billion to nearly eight billion.

Carbon bound to the soil for millions of years has been released into the atmosphere, and in recent years we have become accustomed to various heat records and surprising weather phenomena around the globe. The entire spectrum of life is also in danger: the sixth wave of extinction is destroying record species of plants and animals around the globe.

However, the problem that has arisen cannot be solved by the same means by which it was created. We need planetary radical detachments from the ways and principles that consumed natural resources during industrialization.

“ The city of the future is intelligent.

The change also applies to urban planning, construction, maintenance and repair. The city of the future is intelligent. In principle, each district is as self-sufficient as possible in terms of energy and food production. Construction is based on a carbon-neutral circular economy, where the bound carbon in buildings and materials is not disposed of, but valuable materials are kept in circulation. It is essential to identify natural ecosystems and to adapt human activities to these processes.

Central to urban planning for the future is a systematic and critical examination of urban nature from a nature-positive perspective. Green infrastructure – nature as a critical part of urban infrastructure alongside gray infrastructure, roads, bridges and railways – is a rising trend in urban planning.

Many cities around the world, such as Glasgow, Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam and Vancouver, have embarked on large-scale increase in trees and forest in the urban environment. Several AI platform services have already been developed to aid design to guide the large-scale development of green infrastructure.

At the same time, the emerging nature-intelligent city commits its inhabitants to interact with and learn from nature. The principles of urban land use, construction and housing need to be reformed to meet nature’s current challenges in order to safeguard the diversity of urban biodiversity for future generations.

Kimmo Rönkä

diploma in engineering

Anne Stenros

Doctor of Engineering, Architect SAFA

Helsinki

