Reader opinion Green claims made by companies must be covered

There is a need for clearer rules of the game for the various environmental claims.

Consumers confidence in the green claims made by companies is at stake when the market is filled with vague and even misleading claims and labels. A survey of the Finnish Consumers’ Association, Martto and Environmental Labeling Finland (Kantar 3/2022) showed that there is a need for clearer rules of the game for various environmental claims. As many as 81 percent of consumers found it difficult to assess which product or service is truly environmentally sustainable.

The survey also revealed that consumers do not know whether the environmental claims made by companies are reliable. Only a third of respondents agreed that the environmental claims made by companies could be relied upon. Even fewer people trusted the eco-labels they developed themselves – as many as 65% of respondents found them unreliable.

Not only do we need solutions developed by companies, but we also need more guidance and regulation from decision-makers so that green claims provide reliable information to support consumer decision-making. The key to eradicating green washing, ie misleading or inaccurate green claims, is the effectiveness of controls and the significant consequences of illegal activity.

By supporting and increasing the use of official, life-cycle-based and transparent eco-labels, market confidence can be enhanced. Based on the survey, consumers seem to recognize the Swan Label and the Organic Label, for example. Companies using labels should communicate openly what the label is about and what criteria or audits may be behind the label.

Juha Beurling-Pomoell

Secretary General, Consumers’ Association

Riikka Holopainen

CEO, Environmental Labeling Finland

Marianne Heikkilä

Secretary General, Marttaliitto

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.