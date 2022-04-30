Reader opinion Getting to know foreign cultures increases your working life skills

We have good schools and a great society, but we can still learn from others.

Finland is the happiest country in the world: we have clean water and some of the best schools in the world. Our list of superiority is endless. Every nation has a need to tell about the uniqueness of its own country and thus create a story of togetherness and good self-esteem.

There is uncertainty in the world. The coronavirus has not been tamed, the war has come to the backyard and an energy crisis is at hand. In the midst of it all, understanding the global world is gaining in value.

Although Finland is ranked among the top ten countries in the Pisa evaluation, we lag behind the best at the university level.

Fewer students leave Finland for a period abroad than come here. We constantly hear that university degrees completed elsewhere in the world are not valued in Finnish companies. For this reason, many who have acquired education and experience abroad fail to return to Finland. This leaves us not only with the international networks and skills they bring to our labor market.

Getting to know a foreign culture increases superpowers that are at the same time working life skills: critical thinking, empathy, and self-awareness. Those who have lived abroad for longer have developed the ability to look at things from different perspectives and challenge their own assumptions and beliefs before making a decision. Those who have crossed the line of their own comfort are resilient and influential communicators: they have increased their ability to convey thoughts, opinions, and feelings in an appropriate way.

As the world around us feels unstable, understanding different peoples, countries, and cultures becomes even more important. We have good schools and a great society, but we can still learn from others. If we do not systematically send young Finns to internationalize, it will be difficult for employers to find international experts later.

Lena Grenat

executive director

Association of Finnish-American Associations

Anja Kahri

executive director

AFS Intercultural Programs Finland ry

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.