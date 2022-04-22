Reader opinion For some, cash is the only option

In addition to security of supply, there are many other things in favor of using cash.

Finns attitudes toward cash changed overnight when Russia invaded Ukraine. The Security of Supply Center recommends that people always have some cash available. It is impossible to determine the right amount, because Finns live in very different economic realities.

The existence of cash, along with other means of payment, is supported by many other things than just security of supply. Cash is the only Finnish means of payment. It is also the only possible means of payment for low-income Finns who have lost their credit information. Tourists who come to our country often use cash. Cash is also supported by many arguments in favor of privacy and the economic education of children.

For the elderly, cash is most often the primary means of payment. However, in sparsely populated areas, there may be several tens of kilometers to the nearest ATM.

For years, banks have told Finns a story where cash is no longer needed, electronic payments alone are enough. The ATM network has been severely curtailed and not all stores accept cash anymore.

The ongoing crisis has made us realize that cash has an important place in Finnish society.

Risto Lepo

Siuntio

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.