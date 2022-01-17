Reader opinion Families need to be told how important reading is

A survey from the Reading Center found that 27 per cent of parents did not start reading to a child until they learned about the importance of reading from the clinic.

I am very pleased that the debate on literacy has once again intensified in Silvia Hossein’s essay “A very long way” (HS 2.1.) thanks to. Without commenting on the writing itself, I would like to clarify the perceptions of concern, the effects of social segregation on literacy and the effectiveness of project activities.

A survey of the effectiveness of the Reading Centre’s Reading for a Child program revealed that 27 per cent of Finnish parents did not start reading to a child until they received information about the meaning of reading from the counseling center. This is wild information considering that as a result of a similar survey in England a couple of years ago, 11 per cent of parents started reading about the impact of a book gift program there. According to a survey by the Reading Center, in five percent of families, the book they received as a reading gift from the clinic was their first children’s book at home. Families with babies in the last three years have received a reading gift from the clinic.

The figures presented above give a good idea of ​​the situation in which Finland is inequality. Problems are inherited, as are problems with literacy. This applies to both reading and the identification of special reading needs. When it comes to talking about concern, a distinction should be made between information sharing and empowerment. There is a demonstrable effect of sharing information. According to a survey by the Reading Center, knowledge of the importance of reading has significantly changed the attitudes of families towards reading. I argue that sharing knowledge about literacy increases equality and well-being.

The National Literacy Strategy, published at the end of last year, paid particular attention to vulnerable groups. Most of the projects are targeted at those with presumably weaker starting points for achieving good literacy. There is a huge amount of work being done in schools and libraries as well as in organizations to ensure that everyone achieves the literacy and competence needed in society. At the same time, we cannot forget children, young people and adults for whom reading is a passion. There are a lot of us!

Ilmi Villacís

Executive Director, Chair of the National Literacy Strategy Project Group 2021

Lukukeskus-Läscentrum ry

