Reader opinion Everyone who works at the hospital has earned a pay rise

Employees have been flexible and stretched for many years.

In the public many professionals working in hospitals have been forgotten in the debate. The public is debating how tough nurses have been because of the coronavirus. This is true, but at the same time other professions are being forgotten to ensure that the patient receives good and safe care.

Institutional caregivers, equipment caregivers, couriers, community caregivers, janitors, nutritionists, secretaries, warehousekeepers, and maintenance personnel, among others, are needed to ensure patient care. All of them are needed to ensure safe treatment in the hospital.

Premises need to be cleaned, equipment maintained, supplies transported from the warehouse to the departments. Patients are transported to the examinations and back to the wards, the instruments need to be washed. Secretaries take care of the patient’s papers, medical personnel service the medical equipment, and janitors guide relatives, among other things. Couriers transport samples as well as mail, and nutritionists prepare nutritious food for patients as well as staff, and so on. They are all fighting the coronavirus with their own work.

“ There are too few employees in relation to the workload.

In these professions, pay is low. There are too few employees in relation to the workload. Everyone is flexible in their shifts. Let’s work long hours. Some also do their work on night shifts. We have everyday life that you can be asked to work from 7 am to 8 pm or change your day off to a shift. Many people working in the hospital have agreed to this for years. The family suffers the most.

Employees have been flexible and stretched for many years. Everyone knows that when the rubber thread is stretched enough, it breaks. Employees have now come to this breaking point. The employer’s appreciation for these professionals is non-existent and the pay is not right.

Every professional group has earned their pay raise, and everyone’s work is equally valuable. I hope you readers will agree.

Päivi Huhtala

Staff of the Association of Municipalities of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland Vice Chairman and Chief Shop Steward of the JHL 114 Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.