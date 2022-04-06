Reader opinion Every mildly symptomatic coronary infection ages the brain by an average of ten years

The researchers found that the brain lost more mass than it would have lost as a result of normal aging.

In Finland corona deaths have jumped to a whole new level in recent months. Vaccinations result in fewer deaths per infection than before vaccinations, but if, for example, there are ten times more infections at the same time than before, the number of deaths will end up higher than before vaccinations.

But Deaths and Hospital Patients are just the tip of the iceberg of the problems caused by sars-cov-2. A very high-quality brain imaging study just published in Nature before and after covid-19 infection showed that every mild symptomatic infection ages the brain by an average of ten years. The researchers found that the brain lost more mass than it would have lost as a result of normal aging.

Patients with covid-19 infection also had more cognitive impairment than those without covid-19. This study was conducted prior to vaccinations, and it is hoped that vaccinations will reduce these consequences of covid-19 infection in addition to deaths.

Because of the deaths, hospital burden, and long-term effects, we should prevent infections more effectively. Good ways to prevent infections include FFP2 masks, ventilation enhancement, air purification, screening tests in schools and long enough isolation of patients.

A study in which people were intentionally infected with the sars-cov-2 virus showed that people secrete the reproductive virus ten days after the onset of symptoms. The current five-day quarantine of the onset of symptoms contributes to the spread of the virus; at this point, people are, on average, still contagious and infect their coworkers in the workplace and other students and teachers in schools.

However, few read these studies, and it is therefore important that the recommendations of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) are such that they can be used to prevent infections. THL could prolong the isolation time of the patient, and recommend a negative rapid test before terminating the isolation. In addition, the response to the third vaccine and the protection it provides against hospitalization and death have already deteriorated in many elderly people. Therefore, the distribution of fourth vaccines, especially to groups at high risk of dying from covid-19 infection, should be rushed.

Pirta Hotulainen

cell biologist, neuroscientist, research team leader,

Chairman, Finnish Brain Research Association

