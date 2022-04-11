Reader opinion Energy weather for daily news

News about energy weather would encourage consumers to schedule their electricity consumption and save electricity at the right time.

Europe Ukraine has been hit by an energy crisis as a result of the war, which also requires austerity measures. People now have a strong desire to act and help break away from Russian energy. For this they need information.

Electricity is produced in many ways and traded from all directions. Crucially, during the same day, its production methods and directions may vary greatly, especially depending on wind conditions.

Energy weather coverage would enable and encourage consumers to schedule their electricity consumption and save electricity just when the share of fossil electricity in the grid is at its highest. Energy weather could be linked to weather reports or financial news. It should include daily at least the next day’s forecast amount of fossil electricity in the grid and hourly electricity price data as a graph.

Consumers would certainly be interested in estimating the amount of Russian electricity at different times of the day. In this way, energy information would receive worthy attention in the news and the role of consumers as influencers would improve. Consumers would also not need to search for such information separately from the holiday advertising pages on the Internet. Increasing public awareness of the links between energy and politics requires a new kind of energy coverage in the news.

Sakari Suutarinen

docent, Jyväskylä

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.