Reader opinion Elderly services appropriate

Ombudsman for the Elderly Päivi Topo scolded (HS Opinion 15.4.) the age limit proposed in the Disability Services Act. The writing completely ignored what was really wrong: the inadequacy of services for the elderly. As a result, the majority of users of services under the Disability Services Act are elderly. If elderly services were appropriate, non-disabled older people would be able to afford them and would not need disability services.

Sometimes there is an argument that one law would be enough for both the elderly and the disabled. This is not a good idea, because old age is a stage in life where a person is not expected to study or work, for example. A person with a disability, on the other hand, needs these services throughout his or her life, in all life situations. In a world of limited resources, it is necessary to draw boundaries.

My own bet is that this delimitation will remain apparent unless nothing is done for the elderly services. After all, services must meet the need, and if other laws are not enough, we will rely on disability services. Again, the costs of disability services will only increase and will be curbed by those whose entire lives were to be safeguarded by the Disability Services Act.

Amu Urhonen

disability activist, Tampere

