Reader opinion Does Finland treat refugees equally?

Last the week was an anti-racism and anti-discrimination week. At the same time, the whole world is watching the war in Ukraine and is saddened by the situation.

Undoubtedly, what is happening in Ukraine now requires a positive attitude from all of us and, at the same time, a willingness to help and support Ukraine. As an expert in war and a refugee fleeing the war, I have been monitoring the situation in Ukraine and the resulting refugee crisis. What makes the heart easier and calms the mind somewhat is that Finnish society has responded positively and quickly to this crisis, and that must be the case. Good Finland!

In the case of the crisis in Ukraine, Finland has taken positive and urgent decisions regarding refugees in order to alleviate and manage the crisis.

During the 2015 refugee crisis, refugees were treated differently. For example, the provisions on the residence permit for humanitarian protection were repealed, legal aid for asylum seekers was scrapped (as a result, many asylum seekers in 2015 were left without legal advice) and the process of family reunification was tightened by requiring a livelihood.

When I compared these crises, I was left wondering whether Finland was really an equal country. The Finnish Constitution says: “People are equal before the law. No one shall be placed in a different position on the basis of sex, age, origin, language, religion, belief, opinion, state of health, disability or any other personal reason without justifiable justification. ” Will this happen?

Would Minna Canth accept this different treatment if she were still alive?

Ahmed Mesaedy

Refugee of the Year, Helsinki

