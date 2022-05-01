Reader #opinion #Diesel #tax #unreasonably #strangles #diesel #motorists

The diesel tax has become a punitive tax that is not conducive to accelerating the electrification of the car fleet.

Dieselvero no longer in place. When the diesel tax was introduced, it compensated for the price difference between diesel and petrol. Now the price of both petrol and diesel has risen sharply and diesel is even more expensive than petrol.

In this situation, the diesel propulsion tax should be abolished as a matter of urgency, as the situation places an unreasonable burden on the economy of those who drive a diesel car, not to mention the plight of professional motorists. The diesel tax has become a punitive tax that is not conducive to accelerating the electrification of the car fleet.

Although the share of diesel cars in the first registration of cars has fallen steadily in recent years, there is still a large number of diesel cars in traffic.

It is a beautiful idea for all diesel motorists to switch to an electric car or even a hybrid. In practice, many cannot afford it, even if there is interest in switching, especially now that inflation is tightening the economy.

The higher price of diesel and the diesel tax form a combination that unreasonably strangles those who drive a diesel car. Now, various measures should improve people’s purchasing power and not weaken it.

Sari Savela

Master of Science in Economics, Espoo

