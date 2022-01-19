Reader opinion Demolition of the Old Town Dam would be a cultural scandal and a brutal act

The historic urban structure is also worthy of protection.

In Helsinki The demolition of the dam on the western branch of Vanhankaupunginkoski has once again returned to identity politics, which is being pursued regardless of the consequences.

The Old Town rapids have two branches, the eastern and the western. There is an old dam in the western branch. The eastern branch is free and restored, and the fish get up from it to their spawning grounds upstream. A rapids can be a slowdown, but it is not an obstacle. The rise of migratory fish is not shielded in the Old Town rapids.

Demolition of the Western Branch Dam would be a cultural scandal and a brutal act. The historic urban structure is also worthy of protection. The demolition project is also bad from a natural point of view. The water level above the dam would fall and during dry weather the entire eastern side would dry out into sand dunes. Even perhaps the only thing left of Pikkukoski beach is a memory. Landing migratory fish would be of no use.

Proponents of the demolition suggest that lowering the water level can be prevented by building a dam above the existing dam. So a dam would be built to demolish the dam. Doesn’t seem very sensible.

If something is to be done, the best solution is to improve the bottom profile on the east side so that the fish can get up more easily even during high currents. An excavator has been invented for this. It is worth using.

Lauri Kontro

fishing enthusiast, Helsinki

