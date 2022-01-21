Reader opinion Demand and supply define the spectrum of health care services

The ability of regional commissioners to influence demand, supply and range of services, as well as to strengthen primary health care, is limited.

In public the health care sector has a duty to teach and on-call duty as well as research patients. The public sector cannot choose its patients. Anyone who is not in the realm of student health care, occupational health care, or private health care falls into the public sector. Especially in the old towns, there are often protected buildings, which incurs additional costs.

When a complication occurs in the private sector in surgery, it is not uncommon for a patient to be referred to intensive care in the public sector when the private sector does not have the capacity for intensive care.

Demand and supply also define the range of services in healthcare. When new therapies are developed, various lobbyists demand their immediate introduction. It is often a question of expensive treatments and, in particular, specialist care.

Non-public healthcare providers are entitled to send patients to the public sector free of charge. The care guarantee requires that patients be treated on time. Specialist care can also incur costs in the system through internal referrals.

The ability of regional commissioners to influence demand, supply and range of services, as well as to strengthen primary health care, is very limited.

Paula Kokkonen

Deputy Judge, Helsinki

