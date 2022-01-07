Reader opinion Delays in mental health care lead to a build-up of problems

When mental health services come to a standstill, many relatives who support the sick have drifted to the brink of coping or have already fallen ill themselves.

A family member or other close mental illness is burdened. When the patient does not receive help in time, the responsibility for care and supervision around the clock is close. Their difficult life situation has a strong impact on their well-being: even under normal circumstances, about half (46 per cent) of mental health dependents are at high risk of exhaustion or depression themselves. The age of coronavirus, which has shaken society, has exacerbated the situation.

The change in ordinary everyday life has been felt particularly strongly among the most vulnerable, such as the mentally ill and those close to them. Mentally ill people are getting worse when adequate help is not available. When mental health services come to a standstill, many relatives who support the sick have drifted to the brink of coping or have already fallen ill themselves.

For many for those living in a demanding immediate situation, taking care of their own well-being, taking breaks or recovering was already difficult, now almost impossible. The explosively growing shortage of care and the glaring shortage of social and health care professionals has led to loved ones having to take care of things that would belong to the professionals. According to a survey by the Central Association of Mental Health People (2021), as many as 71 percent of respondents felt that their responsibility for caring for a loved one has increased.

Although loved ones are an important and natural support network for the sufferer, they are not mental health professionals. It is unreasonable to demand that, in addition to taking care of everyday life, work, family and self, one also has to take responsibility for caring for the patient. Unfortunately, this is commonplace for many.

When a person breaks a leg, he or she quickly gets treatment. With a mental health problem, access to a doctor takes months. The situation is unsustainable. Every patient must be guaranteed timely care contact, where relatives are also consulted and the whole family is taken into account.

The greater part the demand for mental health services targets the basic level of health care. Social and health services need to have more mental health skills and the ability to identify, support and refer to a close situation that requires them to be covered. If we also do not take care of the coping and support of the mentally ill, there is a relative in the treatment in addition to the patient.

When mental health care is not received in a timely manner, problems accumulate, become chronic, and cause human suffering to many. Quick and readily available help prevents worsening of mental disorders and the emergence of new problems. Above all, timely, low-threshold services reduce the human suffering of both the sufferer and those close to them and also save money in the long run.

Now is the time to act. Regional elections are an opportunity to influence the future of mental health services. Mental health services must be tailored to the needs of the patient’s care, and support must also be provided for those close to them.

Pia Hytönen

Executive Director, Finnish Federation of Mental Health – FinFami

