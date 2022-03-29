Reader opinion Concentrating environmental permits in one agency is a good opening

Licensing processes should be speeded up, whatever the project.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Emma Karin (green) proposal (HS 27.3.) On the establishment of an environmental permit agency is a good opening that is worth exploring.

It often takes an unreasonable time to process industry permit applications. The industry has been calling for change for a long time. All development ideas need to be explored.

The development would probably require an increase in resources, as proposed by Minister Kari. It is also critical that the new agency maintains an understanding of industrial activities in addition to environmental and licensing issues. Processes should also be developed.

Minister Kari would favor projects that promote a green transition. There are also many such projects in the mining industry. For example, the industry has made significant investments in fossil fuel-saving solutions, and slow permit processing has slowed these investments as well.

Many minerals are essential to enable a green transition. This applies to many other raw materials in addition to battery minerals. For example, the growing need for windmills and solar panels requires diversified raw material production.

Due to Russia’s hostilities, industrial autonomy has been emphasized and needs to be addressed. Minerals are needed for food production, clean water and construction, all of which meet the basic needs of citizens.

However, making a bypass for such investments must not lead to other projects being bounced so as to increase uncertainty about their timing. Yes, permitting processes should be speeded up, whatever the project.

Pekka Suomela

executive director

Mining Association

