Reader opinion Child protection needs positive stories

Positive reports have an impact on how child protection customers are treated.

In Helsingin Sanomat (24.4.) was exceptionally positive news about child protection and related aftercare. In the story, the young adult talked about her life as well as the difficulties she faced and how she is doing quite comfortably today, supported by childcare aftercare.

The writing was a refreshing exception, as news about child protection typically focuses on a variety of problematic situations that child protection intervention seeks to address. In contrast, it is less common to report how child protection measures have actually affected the lives of children and young people or how they are doing later in life.

Particularly positive reports on child protection are important, as they affect the way in which children in child protection are treated and, no doubt, the way in which children and young people in child protection feel about themselves and how they see their own future.

Hans Hämäläinen

Specialist Researcher, Doctor of Political Science, Helsinki

