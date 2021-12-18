Reader opinion By vaccinating, I can protect others

In Helsingin Sanomat the refusal of vaccines due to spike has been discussed and called for more careful consideration at vaccination points.

I have suffered from a spike in my entire life, and several medical procedures therefore cause me feelings of horror, fainting, and malaise. In these awkward situations, I told about it when I arrived and received special treatment every single time.

I was also taken good care of when taking coronary vaccines. There were several beds, at least at the vaccination point of the Exhibition Center, and I was allowed to stay as long as necessary after the injection.

I have avoided spikes because of the scare, but fighting a pandemic is more important than my comfort. I suffer from passing moments of terror when I know that by vaccinating I can protect other people. I hope that other thorns will also trust that support is available at the moment of fear, as long as they express their concerns out loud.

Outi Seppälä

Helsinki

