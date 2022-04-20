Reader opinion Biodiversity touches us all

Biodiversity continues to decline both in Finland and worldwide.

Matti Salon and Ilari E. according to Sääksjärvi (HS Opinion 12.4.) biodiversity, or biodiversity, should be understood as a multidisciplinary concept rather than a mere biological definition. According to them, the scientific basis of biodiversity only becomes meaningful for policy-making together with the associated human activities.

We attach great importance to both aspects. They are guiding the 2035 Biodiversity Strategy currently being prepared by the Ministry of the Environment. The strategy is due to be completed next autumn and the related action plan in early 2023.

The concept of biodiversity may be mainstream, but we have failed to nurture and protect it. Biodiversity continues to decline both in Finland and worldwide. The starting point of the strategy is that the loss of nature cannot be stopped without a fundamental and rapid change in the structures of society. This is the only way to address the demographic, economic, administrative and technological causes of biodiversity loss.

In addition to environmental management, biodiversity must be taken into account in all areas of government. The first task is to ensure that the Government’s own strategies, such as the forestry, bioeconomy and biodiversity strategy, do not run counter to their objectives. However, governance alone will not be able to bring about the necessary change, but companies, communities and society as a whole will also be needed. In a democratic society, it is important that difficult entities are negotiated on the basis of a sufficient basis and taking into account the rights and responsibilities of current and future generations.

The Biodiversity Strategy is being prepared in co-operation between public administrations, civil society and the private sector. We will continue to work with stakeholders throughout the spring to get the widest possible perspective on the strategy. The diversity of nature affects us all, and effective measures to preserve it require that the diversity that Salo and Sääksjärvi need is also taken into account in practice.

Joona Lehtomäki

Kirsi-Marja Lonkila

specialists

Olli Ojala

environmental adviser

Ministry of the Environment

