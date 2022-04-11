Tuesday, April 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader opinion Biodiversity should be understood as a multidisciplinary concept

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

It is problematic to approach biodiversity only from a biological perspective. The concept of diversity has always included a strong political charge.

Ministry of the Environment is currently preparing a national biodiversity strategy to 2030. At the same time, biodiversity means the diversity of all manifestations of life and the differences between them. The word was developed in the 1980s and quickly became one of the most important environmental terms used in international politics.

The concept of biodiversity has become mainstream and has permeated various sectors of society, but at the same time the debate on it has been divided into separate islands. This makes it difficult to form an overall picture.

As representatives of natural sciences and social science environmental research, we emphasize that it is problematic to approach biodiversity only from the perspective of biology. The concept of diversity has always included a strong political charge.

Natural science Expertise is of a high standard in Finland, but the way biodiversity issues are presented often emphasizes information about species and habitats as their own island. Similarly, social scientists who study the links between biodiversity and the economy often take a position on the subject from the perspective of quite different economic trends. Policy research and governance issues also form a whole in the debate, which tends to focus strongly on the instruments that influence landowners’, businesses’ and consumers’ decisions and how they work.

See also  Green vortex: Left newcomer (27) wants to inherit Baerbock

Although there is a synthesis, we think that biodiversity is too often viewed as the sum of different perspectives. Perceiving the whole then requires a broad understanding or even expertise from the listener. The multidisciplinary importance of biodiversity for humans is currently not properly communicated to different levels of society, although this is important for the success of the sustainability transition.

Same the problem plagues the mainstream perception of sustainability. The different areas of knowledge that structure sustainability assessment are usually presented as complementary perspectives, which helps to take into account the multidimensional nature of the issue but makes it difficult to understand the interdependencies of ecological conditions and related human activities at different time and place. Perceiving these across different levels of society would be important in curbing climate change and biodiversity loss.

Like sustainability, biodiversity should be thought of as a cross-cutting concept. The scientific basis of the life cycle will only have a meaningful meaning for policy-making if it and the various human activities that overlap with it can be examined closely enough together.

See also  Coronavirus THL's Nohynek: Nurses' obligation to vaccinate can no longer be justified solely by protecting patients - law change takes effect on Tuesday

Matti Salo

specialist researcher

Natural Resources Center

Docent, University of Turku

Ilari E. Sääksjärvi

Professor of Biodiversity Research, University of Turku

Vice-Chairman of the Nature Panel

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

#Reader #opinion #Biodiversity #understood #multidisciplinary #concept

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Thousands of gas cylinders accumulated in the Mexican capital alarm neighbors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.