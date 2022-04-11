Reader opinion Biodiversity should be understood as a multidisciplinary concept

It is problematic to approach biodiversity only from a biological perspective. The concept of diversity has always included a strong political charge.

Ministry of the Environment is currently preparing a national biodiversity strategy to 2030. At the same time, biodiversity means the diversity of all manifestations of life and the differences between them. The word was developed in the 1980s and quickly became one of the most important environmental terms used in international politics.

The concept of biodiversity has become mainstream and has permeated various sectors of society, but at the same time the debate on it has been divided into separate islands. This makes it difficult to form an overall picture.

As representatives of natural sciences and social science environmental research, we emphasize that it is problematic to approach biodiversity only from the perspective of biology. The concept of diversity has always included a strong political charge.

Natural science Expertise is of a high standard in Finland, but the way biodiversity issues are presented often emphasizes information about species and habitats as their own island. Similarly, social scientists who study the links between biodiversity and the economy often take a position on the subject from the perspective of quite different economic trends. Policy research and governance issues also form a whole in the debate, which tends to focus strongly on the instruments that influence landowners’, businesses’ and consumers’ decisions and how they work.

Although there is a synthesis, we think that biodiversity is too often viewed as the sum of different perspectives. Perceiving the whole then requires a broad understanding or even expertise from the listener. The multidisciplinary importance of biodiversity for humans is currently not properly communicated to different levels of society, although this is important for the success of the sustainability transition.

Same the problem plagues the mainstream perception of sustainability. The different areas of knowledge that structure sustainability assessment are usually presented as complementary perspectives, which helps to take into account the multidimensional nature of the issue but makes it difficult to understand the interdependencies of ecological conditions and related human activities at different time and place. Perceiving these across different levels of society would be important in curbing climate change and biodiversity loss.

Like sustainability, biodiversity should be thought of as a cross-cutting concept. The scientific basis of the life cycle will only have a meaningful meaning for policy-making if it and the various human activities that overlap with it can be examined closely enough together.

Matti Salo

specialist researcher

Natural Resources Center

Docent, University of Turku

Ilari E. Sääksjärvi

Professor of Biodiversity Research, University of Turku

Vice-Chairman of the Nature Panel

