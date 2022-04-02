Reader opinion At the current pace, pay equality is far into the future

Proper compensation is needed for the tasks that are necessary and demanding for the rotation of society.

Ladies earn about 83 percent of men’s earnings. PwC’s fresh Women in Work Index shows that the narrowing of the pay gap has slowed down and the achievement of gender equality has progressed further as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. If the trend continues at the current pace, the index estimates that it will take 63 years to close the gender pay gap. If we want to make it before the turn of the century, there is a rush.

Now is a good time to start. This will not be possible unless wages in female-dominated sectors rise.

The lack of trained staff affects both early childhood education and the social services sector. Parents of young children are already being asked to keep their children out of kindergarten due to staff shortages (HS 31.3). Calls for help and frustration in the Sote sector have been heard long before the strike.

“ The work done by women is underpriced and undervalued.

What unites these areas? Nurture. Ladies. Would it finally be time to start appreciating both of these? The work done by women is currently systematically underpriced and undervalued. Women are highly educated and take vital responsibility for those close to us in maternity wards, day care centers, hospitals and convalescent homes. The care sector also employs those who take care of their own loved ones in addition to work.

Especially during Korona, employees have been expected to stretch, make up for absences and take long days. Work cannot be done remotely. People cannot be constantly demanded to be flexible if they are not flexed back. Changes are needed in working conditions and the attractiveness of work.

Proper compensation is needed for the tasks that are necessary and demanding for the rotation of society. No one lives on mere beautiful words in speeches, and our children or aging parents are not cared for by good will alone.

The government’s goal is to make Finland a leading country in equality. Now is the time to address the equality issues related to pay.

Annica Moore

executive director

Susanna Bergendahl

program manager

Mothers in Business MiB ry

