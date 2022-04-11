Reader opinion Asylum is a human right, not an instrument of discrimination

No one in distress must be used for politicization or as a tool of discrimination.

International human rights are indivisible and universal. It means seeking to protect any member of humanity from arbitrariness and violence, and guaranteeing everyone the right to life. The right to refugee dignity is one of the key issues agreed internationally.

Regardless of nationality, the UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees (1951) and its complementary international agreements define the scope of international protection for everyone when the situation so requires. As a state, Finland is committed to these agreements. Finland is known for its unwavering commitment to human rights, both nationally and internationally.

Views on refugees and distress have recently been expressed in selective terms, in which I believe that the principles of neutrality in human rights treaties have been deliberately obscured in support of political ends.

Assessing the plight of refugees from Ukraine and the Middle East and Africa on a biased scale undermines the international treaty-based human rights system and undermines the principles of humanitarian aid. Valuing distress can lead to confrontation among those who selflessly help and divert attention from the essential, which is how to build a safe and dignified life for those who have been displaced.

Katri Leino-Nzau

Kirkkonummi

