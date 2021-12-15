Reader opinion Another metro line as an alternative to light rail

Before the construction of new high-speed railways begins, plans for the construction of a second metro line to western and central Helsinki should be updated to take into account the comfort and natural values ​​of the living environment.

Helsinki the city is planning new high-speed railways before the Raide-Jokeri is completed and its level of service has become practically tested. Raide-Joker’s current cost estimate is EUR 386 million, which is low compared to the price of EUR 1.186 billion for the first phase of the Western Metro, for example.

However, when considering these cost savings, the destruction of the living environment and the surrounding environment caused by the construction of the Raide-Joker has not been taken into account and no price has been set for it. In my opinion, before the construction of new high-speed railways begins, the plans for the construction of a second metro line in western and central Helsinki should be updated to take into account the comfort and natural values ​​of the living environment.

A few station tunnels already excavated along the previously planned second metro line may reduce costs. Before making a decision, all relevant factors should be made public and residents should be given the opportunity to influence.

The advantage of the high-speed rail compared to the metro is the short stops, but the weakness is its weakness, which is why it best serves those who use it for short distances. For this reason, the service needs of future users should also be clarified.

Jukka Tienari

Helsinki

