Friday, April 22, 2022
Reader opinion An individually adapted hearing aid is the most beneficial for the hearing impaired

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Different hearing impairments require different hearing aids and device features.

Kari Taskinen hoped (HS Opinion 19.4.) that there would be larger hearing aids on the market, such as ear flaps. Hearing aids are constantly evolving, and the latest hearing technology enables an even better listening experience and a more natural world of sound.

Different hearing impairments require different hearing aids and device features. With the development of hearing aids, it is increasingly possible to meet the individual hearing needs of each user. In regular use, customized hearing aids are the most beneficial solution for the hearing impaired. In Finland, a person who meets the criteria for hearing aid rehabilitation receives the devices free of charge.

In addition to customizable hearing aids, there are communicators with larger headband headphones. The communicator is better suited to casual situations or if the use of an individual hearing aid is not possible for some reason. Communicators amplify the sound and thus help to hear better, but they are not individual aids.

Anniina Lavikainen

Development, Hearing Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjoitamielipidekirjoitus/.

