Reader opinion Adhd is not a joke

Our happy child has become an invisible hermit.

Me angry when I hear how to talk about adhd with laughter. Meanwhile, my own child is suffering from their ADHD symptoms. Constant anxiety, depression, insomnia and lack of concentration are certainly not a matter of laughter! No medication has worked and I’m afraid how long my baby will last. I pray he gets access to electrotherapy as soon as possible.

My child was diagnosed with adhd at the age of four. We were told that the situation would ease by puberty because by then the symptoms would either go away or at least decrease significantly. The symptoms have not disappeared. Before, our relatively happy child has become an invisible hermit. The symptoms of ADHD can vary a lot depending on the case. No medication was found for my child, and the disease became chronic.

The worst thing is severe depression when you can’t concentrate on anything and you can’t sleep well at night. At worst, my child’s condition is such that he might walk home for hours when he can’t do anything else. He’s not a stupid guy but a smart guy who will definitely help his neighbor in need, if only he can.

I suffered for him. There is so little that can be done. What bothers me the most, though, is that even those close to you don’t seem to understand what it’s all about. I have received outraged and very nasty comments from them about how I should already understand leaving my child care to outsiders.

Makes sense to ask – to whom? I cared for my paralyzed man at home for years, but my child with severe depression should be pushed to a place where he could not live at the moment. We went to visit one such place, and my child told me, “Doesn’t my mother have to come here to live?”. There was nothing wrong with the place. The caregivers we met were very friendly and the kids happy, but the going was so loud that it would have made my child’s life even harder when the uproar would have prevented him from sleeping. If you cannot sleep at night, it must be done during the day.

Fortunately, my child found a safe and familiar place – my own old room that has served as a guest room since moving out. It is now his resting place until he hopefully accesses assisted electrotherapy.

Loving her child but so tired

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.