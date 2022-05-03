Reader opinion A well-functioning road network is important for security of supply, so it is also worth checking the condition of private roads

Determining the condition of private roads will lead to cost-effective road maintenance.

Security of supply discusses, but the question has not been raised of how we will ensure traffic on private roads if we allow our network of private roads to deteriorate. It is not even known what condition our private roads are in at the moment. The cuts in the frame rig will also hit our roads, the cost level will rise and even less will be achieved with the same money. This will put the wise allocation of resources at the center.

According to the situation produced by Traficom, the condition of private roads does not meet the requirements of road users. Private roads, and in particular the condition of their bridges, should be inventoried to determine the condition and characteristics of the entire private road network. In this case, rehabilitation could be targeted at the most important sections for the functioning of key functions and transport chains.

Population, the public road network is an important part of the transport system for public services and business. The shareholders of the district, ie the owners of the properties, are responsible for the condition and maintenance of the private roads. There are about 370,000 kilometers of private roads, while there are about 80,000 kilometers of state-managed roads. According to a survey conducted by WSP Finland, there are an estimated 30,000 companies, 40,000 farms, 250,000 detached houses and 190,000 summer cottages along private roads. More than half a million people live on private roads and there are about two million road users. Private roads increase the social equality of Finns as transport routes and enable the construction and maintenance of electricity and telecommunications networks. Security of supply, the police, the rescue service and the Defense Forces need private roads.

For rural businesses, private roads are a lifeline. Agriculture and forestry are the upstream supply chain critical to the forest and food industries. The basis of domestic food supply is a functioning road. Transport includes milk, grain and animal transport to production facilities and fertilizer and feed transport to farms. More than 90 percent of the annual timber that is felled leaves the processing plants along private roads, about 4,000 timber trucks a day. Increasing wood procurement, and especially energy wood procurement, requires efficient logistics and information on the condition of the road. How do we ensure our security of supply in terms of food supply or energy wood procurement if we do not have information on road transportability?

Private roads cost-effective road maintenance is achieved by finding out the condition. Targeting a tightening economy and declining private subsidies requires information guidance to enable the right kind of investment in the road. From the point of view of transport and security of primary production, the condition information of the most important private roads helps to plan transports in a timely manner and to allocate the necessary rehabilitation measures to the sites that need them. The method for generating information on the condition of roads is based on the interpretation of laser scanning data and already exists. In addition, a platform is needed from which information can be shared with different actors and authorities. The platform solution has also been tentatively considered.

So I challenge decision-makers to work together. The condition information of private roads is clarified and the dwindling renovation funds are allocated to the right targets. Only in this way will we continue to ensure the equality and safety of the population, the transport of primary production and security of supply.

Kati Kontinen

leading expert, Tapio oy

