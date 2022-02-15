Reader opinion A rational person chooses to work

The job opens the way for career development.

In the editorial (HS 12.2) was writtenthat a rational person will not choose a job if his or her alternative is almost as profitable unemployment. In a social security rule, a rotten unemployed person may end up with a cold computational conclusion that it is better to stay at home than to make a contribution to society.

However, despite efforts by political parties to push for their own support, even through decisions that are unfavorable to society, such as the maintenance of incentive traps, there seems to be a lack of a more substantive perspective on the debate.

First, the remaining portion of the revenue is only the other side of the coin. When an unemployed person goes to work, in addition to his or her own livelihood, he or she creates tax euros for the state, which provide valuable public services for himself or herself. Those who are afraid of extra income should be told that many employees have a similar situation. Only half of the wage increase, or gross income in general, can be left behind after taxes and social security contributions, but this is how the welfare state works.

Secondly, working opens the door to career development. For example, you can progress from a checkout to a successful merchant, or volunteer to be the CEO of a start-up growth event. For those staying at home, these are not very realistic scenarios. The resume of a person who has worked is always better when he / she strives forward in his / her career, and learning something new is satisfying and expansive anyway.

Third, doing work also gives meaning to life. For the majority of people, this is good. Therefore, the rational person sees absurd traps of incentives and chooses to work.

Lauri Kuusisto

Helsinki

