Reader opinion A lot of work is done in the churches for the well-being of the mind

We strive to ensure that no one is left alone.

In Helsingin Sanomat were listed in December means to help young people with mental health issues. In the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, the range of means has been purposefully developed. In accordance with the guidelines for the prevention of the extraterrestrial nature of church education, we strive to ensure that no one is left alone.

The church’s walk-in therapy, which began in Tampere, will be expanded to several different locations this year. The diaconal principle is: free of charge, for everyone and without a threshold.

Every year, the penitentiary school, which is attended by 50,000 young people and 20,000 peer tutors from all over Finland, increases the sense of togetherness between young people. After the ripar, among other things, we can do junk exercise open to everyone, where in addition to moving together, people will be seen and heard.

In January, Frendie, a friend app for combating young people’s loneliness, will be released, through which young people can find new like-minded friends and networks. Service operation Saapa’s trained volunteers are on duty to listen to young people on the streets, at festivals and online. Parish workers and volunteers are actively trained to support the well-being of young people. There is a lot of good work being done in the churches for the well-being of the mind.

Mikko Mäkelä

expert, Church upbringing and family affairs, Church Board

Heli Pruuki

Director, Development Services, Center for Children and Young People

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.