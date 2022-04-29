Reader opinion A loner can struggle with alcohol

Health and according to the Department of Welfare, Finns most often use alcohol at home with their families or alone. Men consume significantly more alcohol alone at home than women.

There is a chosen and balanced living alone among our people, but this information asks if we will find vulnerable loneliness before exclusion and disease take us away. Many live alone even in the middle of their families and in large groups. This is especially the case if you do not receive support for living in accordance with your own values.

Alcohol and substance abuse policy should not be a matter of drunkenness or stare at statistics, but rather help the lonely and others in need. We are all invited to do so. Many Finns spend their days alone. The carnival celebration offers opportunities to fight loneliness – as a person to a person, without stigma or guilt.

Marko Kailasmaa

Friends of Sobriety Association

