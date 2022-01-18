Reader opinion A functioning democracy requires enlightened voters

Without extensive knowledge, it is easy to persuade voters to act against their own interests.

Vesa Sirén lift in his column (HS 16.1.) Highlighted the importance of voting for democracy. However, a functioning democracy also requires enlightened voters.

The appreciation of general knowledge has plummeted even at the level of curricula as we trust that we can find the information we need in one swipe online. However, the reality is quite the opposite.

We live in a world where different levels of influencers are at least as important a source of information for more and more people as trained specialists. Everyone will find some sort of experiential expert to support their own opinion. Conspiracy theories have become the religions of today that require a broad knowledge base to challenge.

At the same time as the enrollment of young people in particular has fallen, general knowledge gained through education is of paramount importance. Without extensive knowledge, as voters, we are too easily led to act against even our own interests.

Jyrki Reinilä

Lecturer in History and Social Studies, Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are the speeches written by HS’s readers, selected and delivered by HS’s editorial staff. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.