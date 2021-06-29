Has anyone you know received their certificates by post yet?

Re Vivienne’s article 9th June re Andalusian Jab Certificate.

Good news to read that citizens of Andalucía over 65 who have already received both jabs will receive their certificates via normal post.

Has anyone you know received their certificates by post yet? We are over 65 and were both double vaccinated by 7 May, and as yet have received nothing through the post.

Many thanks, Pen

