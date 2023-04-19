Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Reader competition | Respond to Tiede magazine's reader competition 5/2023

April 19, 2023
Did you read the latest magazine yet? What do you think was the most interesting news and the best story? Answer and win a new information book.

We are giving away five prizes. Huhtikuu’s book follows the lives of three ordinary Finnish families from the 16th century to the 21st century. The main characters are the women of the family, whose stories are intertwined with imperial times, independence, industrialization and wars.

The work is written by a researcher Perttu Immonenand it’s new from Atena Kustannus.

Answer at the latest 1.5.

