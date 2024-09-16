Man arrested after being identified by witness; former president is fine and “safe”

Former US President Donald Trump (Republican) was the victim of an assassination attempt this Sunday (September 15, 2024). The assassination attempt took place while he was at his golf club in Palm Beach, according to the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation).

Authorities were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET). A man was arrested and is in the custody of U.S. authorities. The man has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Trump was not shot and is “safe”.

Read what is known about the attack: