Man arrested after being identified by witness; former president is fine and “safe”
Former US President Donald Trump (Republican) was the victim of an assassination attempt this Sunday (September 15, 2024). The assassination attempt took place while he was at his golf club in Palm Beach, according to the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation).
Authorities were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m. (2:30 p.m. ET). A man was arrested and is in the custody of U.S. authorities. The man has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh. Trump was not shot and is “safe”.
Read what is known about the attack:
- While at his golf complex, Secret Service agents who were “ahead” of the former president spotted a rifle on the compound’s fence;
- Security agents shoot at the suspect, who was 400 meters away from Trump;
- The Palm Beach County Sheriff is called by the Secret Service about an alleged shooting near the golf club;
- The police make a “lockdown” of the area and locates a witness;
- The civilian said he saw a man leaving in a hurry from a wooded area near the club;
- He allegedly got into a black Nissan car and left the scene, but first the witness took a photo of the license plate;
- The car was located by authorities on I95 on the way to neighboring Martin County;
- The vehicle is seized and the man is detained by the Martin Sheriff;
- The man did not make any statements regarding the reason for his arrest at the time of the approach;
- The man was identified by the witness who saw him in the wooded area;
- According to CNN and FoxNews, the man was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh;
- In the wooded area, police found a rifle similar to the “AK-47” model, two backpacks and a camera. Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect planned to record the action;
- The FBI is taking over the investigation into the case and has opened a hotline to receive complaints related to the case;
- The Florida prosecutor’s office is appealing to keep the suspect in custody.
