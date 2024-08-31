Businessman says he will publish the “long list of crimes” that, according to him, were committed by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes

The businessman Elon Muskowner of X (formerly Twitter), made a series of publications on the social network since the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexander de Moraes ordered the suspension of the platform in Brazil. In one of them, he said he would publish the “long list of crimes” which, according to him, were committed by the magistrate, “along with the specific Brazilian laws he violated”.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the businessman and is responding to this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

Musk he wrote that, “obviously”, Moraes “you do not have to obey US laws, but you do have to obey the laws of your own country”. In the publication, the businessman called the STF minister “dictator” and “fraud”.

In other publication, Musk said that the “Brazilian people will know” of the “crimes” of Moraes, “no matter how much he tries to avoid it”.

The businessman once again compared the magistrate to the villain from the Harry Potter character, Voldemort.

Without mentioning Brazil, Musk commented a publication that included a statement from you from January 2024.

At the time, the businessman said: “Freedom of expression is the foundation of democracy, and freedom of expression is what allows atrocities to be exposed and people to become aware of them.”. And he continued: “I think we should do everything we can to preserve freedom of speech. When we lose freedom of speech, I think we lose democracy.”.

When reposting the video, Musk wrote: “Freedom of expression is the basis of democracy”.

Musk also reposted a video in which Michael Shellenberger states that the Brazilian government finances “directly” media outlets. The American journalist published, in April 2024, documents with accusations against Moraes for alleged censorship. In the text accompanying the images, Shellenberger wrote that “totalitarianism” today is “more dangerous” than that of the past, represented by “tanks and torture”.

“Exactly”, he responded Musk.

Musk also reposted posts about the suspension of the X in Brazil.

“We are at a crossroads on the road of human destiny”, he responded Musk to an internet user.

When commenting on a user’s post who said that the “freedom of expression is under strong attack”, Musk declared: “Very much so”.

OX began to go offline in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday (August 31). The suspension of the social network in the country is yet another chapter in the long dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months.

On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform stated that it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Inquiry 4,957 investigates accusations against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “including in criminal organizations and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “initiated a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]which was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice.” Here is the full (PDF – 161 kB).

Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.

“In the present case, therefore, the use of illegal mechanisms by X is characterized; as well as the presence of strong evidence of intent by the CEO of social network X, Elon Musk, in the criminal instrumentalization previously pointed out and investigated in several inquiries.”, wrote the minister. However, the billionaire is not CEO of X. The position is currently held by Linda Yaccarino. Read more about the subject in this report.

