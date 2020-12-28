The UP government seems to be absolutely strict about the Corona epidemic and its new strain. Due to this, the Yogi government has issued advisory keeping in mind the celebrations celebrated on the occasion of New Year. Under this, permission has to be taken before the police-administration to celebrate the new year. In this regard, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has written a letter to senior officers and given instructions. Orders have been given to take strict action if the rules are not followed.The letter instructed the officers to strictly follow the Kovid protocol in their districts during the celebrations. Only 40 percent of the capacity could be gathered at an open venue. Along with this, special attention has also been asked to not attend more than 100 people. According to the advisory, the organizer will have to enter his name, address, mobile number along with giving prior information to the District Magistrate / Superintendent of Police for any event. Not only this, the approximate number of persons joining the program will also have to be recorded.

Face mask, handwash required

In the event of a program being held in a closed space, 50 percent of the capacity of the hall / room is fixed and in the event of an open event, people are said to be present with less than 40 percent of the capacity of such area. Along with this, the face mask, social distancing, thermal scanning, sanitizer and handwash will also have to be arranged in the program.

Heavy police force will be present

Officers of all districts of the state have been ordered to provide adequate police force around liquor shops and bars. During this, strict action should be taken against chaotic and anti-social elements. Also, strict security arrangements should be made at hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, main routes / markets and squares. During the New Year, two-wheeler and four-wheelers should be checked at night.