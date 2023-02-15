Giorgia Meloni is someone who “follows the rules”, “is strong”, and – all in all – has turned out to be “better than we expected”: the word of Enrico Letta, who in ainterview to the New York Times takes stock of the first months of government of the centre-right majority. In an article titled “Italy’s Hard-Right Leader Vexes Europe by Playing Nice, Mostly” (“The Italian far-right leader irritates Europe by pretending to be nice”) written by journalist Jason Horowitz, the outgoing secretary of the Democratic Party acknowledged the prime minister had exceeded financial expectations.

And he welcomes the fact that the leader of the Brothers of Italy has abandoned aggressive rhetoric towards the EU by deciding to “follow the rules” and avoiding “making mistakes”. “He is in that full honeymoon, with no alternative within the majority and the divided opposition”, added Letta, however asking the premier for prudence so that the European balance does not shift to the right.

“What I am launching is not a democratic alarm – admitted the dem – but a political alarm”. According to the article, Meloni would have privileged, in these first months in government, the practical aspect over the ideological one. While acknowledging that the current executive is “the furthest to the right since Mussolini”, Horowitz spoke of an “unexpected ordinariness” that has “irritated the European establishment and its Italian critics”, arousing “relief but also raising a dilemma about how much this attenuated ember should be embraced or still carefully kept at arm’s length”.

Letta’s comments have sparked confusion among dem allies. “Something is wrong,” former Labor Minister Andrea Orlando wrote on Facebook. “Let’s agree comrades and friends – he added – and we support, I believe in a sacrosanct way, that the budget maneuver encourages evasion, does not help the real economy and rewards rents, affects the poor and does not face the crisis salary”.

Orlando listed the other government measures since taking office that have not been welcomed by the opposition: “If we say that the Ong decree is against the Constitution, international treaties and the very sense of humanity. If we say that government officials, covered by the premier, have been responsible for serious behavior and an unacceptable use of institutions against the opposition. How do you simultaneously say that they are capable (of what?) or that they are better than we expected”.