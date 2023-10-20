Carol Paiffer, KondZilla and others participated in the Entrepreneur Fair and provided guidance on business and money management

A Entrepreneur Fair was held from Monday to Thursday (15-19.Oct.2023) in São Paulo. Businesspeople and personalities participated in the event, where they gave interviews to Entrepreneurial Power and held a lecture with tips for businesses starting up.

Read the guidance highlights:

CAROL PAIFFER

The CEO of the financial market education platform Atom gave tips on how to optimize business, especially in relation to finances.

understand numbers – the businesswoman stated that entrepreneurs should not abandon their dreams and purposes, but that they also cannot abandon the company’s cash flow;

share agenda with the team – recommended that company leaders should make their agenda visible to all employees. This way, there is no danger of conflicting commitments and “interruptions” unnecessary;

innovate with little – “Innovation is not about creating an amazing company that no one has ever done” . Carol stated that the ideal is to incorporate innovation into small everyday actions, such as using online integration tools or optimizing time;

build customer loyalty – that would be the most effective way to make money. He made a parallel with social networks: there is no point in having millions of followers if these followers are not engaged with the content produced;

take advantage of technology – advised entrepreneurs to be open to artificial intelligence and other applications that can facilitate the company’s daily life;

share the problems – being transparent with employees would be essential to ensure the smooth running of the company.

KONRAD DANTAS

The founding music producer of KondZilla gave guidance for entrepreneurs who are starting out and want to work, especially in the social media sector:

share the profit – a company often does not have the money to hire an essential service, such as a lawyer. In this case, the solution would be to call the professional to be a partner of the brand.

make a good Power Point – “For you to get the idea off paper, you first need to put it on paper” . According to Konrad, the entrepreneur needs to know how to sell his idea to a potential buyer.

understand the platform – it is necessary to analyze which content is promoted by the platforms. Currently they are short vertical videos driven by Tik Tok. But there are also thematic axes. Example: in a World Cup year, content related to football is on the rise.

MONIQUE EVELLE

The businesswoman is a diversity consultant for large companies, founder of the Inventivos platform and judge on Shark Tank Brasil. She focused on guidance for business management and creation:

investment – not every company needs it. According to her, it is much more effective to try to make money with sales than with investors. “It needs to sell. The easiest money comes from the customer” ;

support network – said it was necessary to have someone or a group of people to help the entrepreneur. In any case, the final say on the company’s path always belongs to the owner;

timing – there are companies with great proposals, but which do not have an ideal business model due to the period in which they are launched. In Monique’s analysis, Ubuntu would have been more promising if it had been launched after 2018, when people’s confidence in data security on social networks fell due to the Facebook scandal and the US elections. “There’s no point being a futurist at the wrong time” ;

visibility – a business is not based on that, but on sales. “Sometimes, you are undertaking something, appearing in newspapers, magazines and articles. But there’s no money” ;

vocation – there’s no point in liking something. You need to know how to do things well and satisfy the needs of a market.

IGOR SENRA

The founder and CEO of the bank aimed at legal entities Cora gave tips to entrepreneurs looking to take out credit as a company to boost their business:

don’t confuse the accounts – he said that one of the most common problems for small businesses is mixing individual and legal entity accounts. This makes it difficult to organize business;

be careful with credit – “This credit story either boosts or sinks businesses” . For Igor, entrepreneurs must be aware of their situation and take out credit consciously.

