This article is actually mainly intended for our Belgian readers. Now we know that there are a lot of them, so we don’t write it for nothing. It therefore concerns old-timers and the related rules. After all, things have changed. That’s because it’s November 1, which is a nice day for rule changes, apparently.

It concerns the general periodic inspection of the old cars. In our country better known as APK. Since 2018, old-timers in Belgium have to undergo periodic inspections. This put an end to a system whereby cars of 25 years or older were actually only inspected when they were registered on the O number plate. And that number plate is only for vintage cars.

Inspection of your oldtimer changes

Many Belgian owners of a classic car did not like that and they wanted it different. Well, they got that. Because since today, cars between 25 and 50 years old, when they turn out to be completely in order, have to go to the inspection for two years.

For cars over fifty years old, this is once every five years, provided they are in order, of course. If the latter is not the case, you must present your oldtimer for inspection the following year.

Even older cars are exempt

If you have a really old classic car, then you are lucky and you no longer have to pass the inspection. This concerns cars from before 1926, in other words cars of -almost- 100 years or older. The Belgian authorities assume that these cars are either in a museum or are simply in order because they have been well cared for.

But wait, there’s more. There is another important change. From now on, an ‘oldtimer report’ can be drawn up at the inspection. This should mainly prevent annoying nagging. These occur quite often because some parts or adjustments are labeled as ‘not original’. And with that report, that is no longer the case.

Well, those are the main changes in a nutshell. If you would like to read more, we recommend that you the extensive article on HLN.be to click. This way you won’t be faced with surprises when you buy a Belgian classic car.

