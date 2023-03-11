Guidelines prepared by Senator Dr. Hiran proposes two trips to Roraima to listen to the population and local authorities

A Temporary Commission on the Situation of the Yanomami approved the work plan, prepared by the collegiate’s rapporteur, senator doctor hiran (PP-RR). Applications were also approved. The commission is chaired by Senator Chico Rodrigues (PSB-RR) and has Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) as vice president.

The plan foresees two trips to the State of Roraima, to listen to the population affected by the humanitarian crisis and local authorities. The steps will include visits to the Surucucu Campaign Hospital, the Indigenous Health House and the Children’s Hospital in Boa Vista. The rapporteur hopes to identify the main social, public health and environmental problems in the region. read the full of the schedule (51 KB).

According to Rodrigues, more than 19,000 miners have already left the Yanomami indigenous lands in the last 30 days. According to him, there are just over 800 garimpeiros in the region. In his assessment, the Brazilian State needs to remain present in the region to prevent the return of illegal mining.

Senator’s request was also approved Mecias de Jesus (Republicanos-RR), who requested information from the Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckminon resources received and resources effectively spent by the Amazon Fund since 2003.

Senators’ requests were also approved. Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Eliziane, Leila Barros (PDT-DF) and Zenaide Maia (PSD-RN) which include new diligences and new guests for public hearings. Another approved requirement determines that all the commission’s activities be documented by TV Senado.

Senators also attended the meeting. Astronaut Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) and Damares Alves (Republicans-DF).

The temporary commission was created to monitor, in Roraima, the situation of the Yanomami and the departure of miners from their lands. The term of operation is 120 days. Initially created with 5 members, the committee had the number of members increased to 8.

According to the approved work plan, representatives of the Yanomami, the Cimi (Indigenist Missionary Council), the Caiuá Evangelical Mission, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in Roraima, the 6th Chamber of the General Prosecutor’s Office will be heard in public hearings of the Republic (which deals with indigenous and traditional populations), and of the ISA (Social and Environmental Institute).

Representatives of the Artisanal Mineral Extractivism Cooperative of Roraima, the Garimpeiros Cooperative of Roraima, Anoro (National Gold Association) and Sindival (Union of Companies Distributing Securities in the State of São Paulo) will also be heard.

The commission will also hear, in a public hearing, representatives of the following ministries: Indigenous Peoples; Human rights; Health; Environment; Justice and Public Security; Mines and Energy; Farm; and Defense.

With information from the Senate Agency.